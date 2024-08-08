Can contact lenses damage your cornea? Know tips to use lenses and precautions

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know tips to use contact lenses and precautions.

Contact lenses are, no doubt, a breakthrough in the field of vision correction, as they provide convenience and comfort to millions of people worldwide. However, improper usage and care can lead to damage to the cornea and other problems. Most of these dangers are more likely to happen than others because many people do not take proper care of their contact lenses, often through ignorance. Understanding how these problems occur and how one can prevent them is critical to keeping healthy eyes.

Risks of Contact Lenses

Infections: This is one of the most common risks to do with contact lens wear. When we spoke to Dr Alpa Atul Poorabia, M.S, FLVPEI, D.O, MBBS (Refractive (LASIK), Cataract and Cornea Surgeon), Apollo Spectra Hospitals, she said that if the contact lenses are not well cleaned, then bacteria and fungi will easily grow on the lenses. The infection from these may seriously harm your cornea—the clear front part of your eye. The symptoms of infection may include redness, pain, discharge, and blurred vision.

Corneal Abrasions: Your contact lenses may sometimes scratch your cornea. This primarily happens when your lenses are poorly fitting or if you handle them harshly. Even a minor scratch may prove quite annoying and may lead to serious issues if not treated appropriately.

Reduced Flow of Oxygen: Your cornea receives oxygen directly from the air. This does not happen through blood vessels. To some extent, contact lenses block this supply of oxygen to the eye, especially when they are used continuously for a long period. Lack of oxygen can also lead to vascularisation of the cornea which is generally vascular to maintain clarity of vision.

Tips for Safe Contact Lens Use

Keep Everything Clean: Hygiene is the keyword when it comes to handling your contact lenses. You should always clean your hands with soap and water before touching your lenses; this will prevent the transference of bacteria and other kinds of impurities. Use cleaning solutions recommended for your lenses and follow their cleaning instructions to avoid any sort of infection.

Follow the Wear Schedule: Use your lenses for the recommended amount of time. If your lenses are daily wear, take them out before going to bed. Do not sleep in lenses unless they are special overnight lenses and your eye care professional has told you it is okay to do so. Unscheduled wearing of lenses will reduce oxygen to the eye and increase complication rates.

Avoid Contact with Water: Water may harbour dangerous bacteria that may get introduced to your lenses. Remove your lenses before swimming, showering, or using hot tubs so that water doesn't reach your lenses. Even face washing should be done very carefully to prevent the splashing of water on your lenses.

Follow-up Care, Regular Checkups: Make routine visits to the eye-care professional. This procedure will help ensure that the lenses fit properly and are good for your eyes. In this way, any complications can be noted in their early stages of development and thus bring about suitable adjustments to ensure protection of the corneal health.

Do remember that your eyes are both vulnerable and indispensable; treat them with respect. Seek an eye specialist opinion immediately, if you have any redness, discomfort or reduced vision with contact lenses. Don’t wear contact lenses till your eye specialist gives green signals.

