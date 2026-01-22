Does wearing tight clothes or innerwear increase breast cancer risk? Delhi-based oncologist clears air Dr Aditya Sarin, Department of Oncology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, addresses common breast cancer myths around clothing, biopsies and mammograms, explaining how fear and misinformation delay timely diagnosis and treatment.

New Delhi:

Breast cancer continues to be surrounded by fear and misinformation. Everyday habits, clothing choices and even basic medical tests are often blamed, which leads many people to delay or avoid screening altogether.

India TV spoke to Dr Aditya Sarin, Department of Oncology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to understand why these myths persist and how fear is still keeping people away from timely diagnosis.

Does wearing tight clothes or innerwear increase breast cancer risk?

During the interaction, we asked whether wearing tight clothes or tight innerwear, including while sleeping, has any link with breast cancer, as this belief is still common.

Dr Sarin was clear in his response. “This is a myth. It has no connection with this at all,” he said, stressing that clothing choices do not cause or worsen breast cancer.

The fear that medical tests can spread cancer

Dr Sarin also addressed another widespread misconception around diagnostic procedures. “Similarly, many people say that if you do a biopsy of that lump, the cancer spreads,” he said.

He explained that such fears are often fuelled by misleading comparisons shared by non-medical voices. Some people try to explain cancer spread using everyday examples, such as squeezing a fruit, which creates confusion and fear rather than understanding.

The same anxiety surrounds mammograms. “They keep saying that if you get a mammogram done — because in a mammogram the breast is compressed to obtain images — it will cause the cancer to spread,” Dr Sarin added.

How misinformation delays treatment

According to Dr Sarin, these myths have a direct impact on health outcomes. “Because of this fear, many people in our country don’t get these tests done,” he said.

He acknowledged that awareness has improved but gaps remain. “Yes, our literacy rate is increasing; we have reached around 70–80 per cent, but it is still not 100 per cent.” As a result, fear continues to override medical advice.

The consequences can be serious. “And unfortunately, even patients who could have been cured then come to us at a stage where we are unable to do anything,” he said.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

