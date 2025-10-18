Breast cancer myths millennials still believe, doctor busts the truth Many millennials still believe breast cancer is only for older women or those with a family history. Dr Ruchi Bhandari busts common myths and explains why awareness, regular screening, and timely detection are crucial for women of every age.

New Delhi:

For years, breast cancer was seen as a disease that struck only after menopause. But as Dr Ruchi Bhandari, IVF Specialist and Cosmetic Gynaecologist, Founder of Mishka IVF, points out, that belief is dangerously outdated. “We are increasingly seeing women in their 20s and 30s being diagnosed with breast cancer, and often at more advanced stages because they dismiss the early warning signs,” she says.

From self-exams to mammograms, misconceptions are keeping many young women from early detection. In most cases, it can be lifesaving. It’s time to bust a few of these myths for good.

Breast cancer myths millennials still believe

Myth 1: Breast cancer happens only after menopause

Wrong. While age is a factor, breast cancer doesn’t wait for your 50s. Rising stress levels, obesity, hormonal changes, and lifestyle habits such as smoking and alcohol intake have all contributed to younger women being diagnosed. Doctors now routinely advise women in their 20s and 30s to do monthly self-breast exams and annual screenings if they have any risk factors.

Myth 2: No family history means no risk

Another common misconception is that if no one in your family has had breast cancer, you’re in the clear. “In reality, nearly 70 to 75% of breast cancer cases occur in women with no family history,” says Dr Bhandari. Genetics can play a role, but lifestyle, environment, and hormonal factors are just as significant. Awareness, not ancestry, is your real protection.

Myth 3: Only women get breast cancer

While women are at higher risk, men can also develop breast cancer — though it accounts for less than 1% of cases. Because of this rarity, male breast cancer often goes undiagnosed until it has progressed. Lumps or changes in the nipple area in men should never be ignored.

Myth 4: No lump means no cancer

“Women often think that if there’s no lump, they’re safe, and that’s not true,” warns Dr Bhandari. Breast cancer can present with subtle symptoms like nipple discharge, skin dimpling, redness, or persistent pain. The absence of a lump doesn’t guarantee the absence of disease.

Myth 5: Mammograms cause cancer

A persistent fear among younger women is that mammograms themselves can cause breast cancer because of radiation exposure. “That’s absolutely false,” clarifies Dr Bhandari. Mammograms use a very low dose of radiation, far below harmful levels, and the benefits of early detection far outweigh any minimal exposure.

Myth 6: Breastfeeding makes you immune

“Lactation can delay breast cancer but cannot make you immune,” explains Dr Bhandari. Breastfeeding reduces risk by levelling out hormones and lowering lifetime estrogen exposure, but it's no guarantee. Even lactating women need to stay alert and keep doing regular self-checks.

Millennial women tend to lead hectic lives and put off health check-ups until things feel dire, but in the case of breast cancer, early detection is crucial. Regular self-exams, yearly doctor appointments, and not allowing myths muddy judgment can be the difference-maker.

Because the truth is simple: knowledge saves lives.

