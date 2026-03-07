Breast cancer grades explained: Senior oncologist on difference between Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3

New Delhi:

A breast cancer diagnosis often comes with a wave of unfamiliar medical terms. Stage, grade, receptors, tumour size. It can feel like a lot all at once. Among these, the grade of the cancer is something doctors pay close attention to because it tells them how the cancer cells behave.

Put simply, grading looks at how abnormal the cancer cells appear under a microscope. The more different they look from normal breast cells, the more aggressive the tumour may be. Understanding these grades helps doctors decide how the disease might progress and what treatment approach could work best.

Dr Bhavisha Ghugare, Senior Consultant in Surgical Breast Oncology at HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali, says the grading system gives doctors an idea of how quickly the cancer may grow. “Breast cancer grading tells us how abnormal the cancer cells look compared with normal breast cells and how fast they are likely to grow,” the breast oncology specialist explained.

What doctors mean by Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3 breast cancer

Breast cancer is usually divided into three grades, based on how the cells appear and behave. “Grade 1 breast cancer is considered the least aggressive form because the cancer cells look quite similar to normal breast cells,” Dr Ghugare said. “These cells tend to grow slowly and are less likely to spread quickly.”

Because of this slower growth, outcomes are often better when the disease is detected early. “When Grade 1 breast cancer is diagnosed at an early stage and treated appropriately, the prognosis is usually favourable,” the surgical oncologist noted.

Grade 2 breast cancer sits somewhere in the middle. “In Grade 2 cancer, the cells look moderately different from normal cells and the growth rate is moderate,” the Borivali-based consultant explained. “It is neither as slow as Grade 1 nor as aggressive as Grade 3.”

Grade 3 breast cancer behaves more aggressively. “In Grade 3 breast cancer, the cells look very different from healthy breast cells and they tend to grow faster,” Dr Ghugare said. “Because of this behaviour, treatment plans for Grade 3 cancer are often more intensive.”

Symptoms that should not be ignored

Early-stage breast cancer does not always cause noticeable symptoms. That is one reason routine screening remains so important. “Grade 1 breast cancer in particular may not produce obvious symptoms initially, which is why screening tests like mammograms are crucial for early detection,” Dr Ghugare explained.

Still, certain warning signs should prompt medical attention. “Symptoms that people should watch for include a painless lump in the breast or under the arm, changes in breast size or shape, dimpling of the skin, nipple retraction or unusual discharge,” the breast surgeon said. “These symptoms are not always linked to cancer, but they should never be ignored.”

How breast cancer grades influence treatment

Treatment decisions are not based on the grade alone, although it plays an important role. “Treatment for early breast cancer often involves surgery to remove the tumour,” Dr Ghugare said.

This may involve different surgical approaches. “In some cases we perform a lumpectomy, where only the tumour and a small surrounding area are removed,” the oncologist explained. “In other situations, a mastectomy may be required, which involves removing the entire breast.”

Additional therapies are sometimes recommended after surgery. “Radiation therapy or hormone therapy may be advised to reduce the risk of recurrence,” Dr Ghugare noted.

However, the grade is only one part of the overall picture. “We also consider other important factors such as tumour size, hormone receptor status, HER2 status and the patient’s overall health before finalising a treatment plan,” the cancer specialist added.

Why follow-up care remains important

Even after successful treatment, ongoing care plays a key role in recovery and long-term health. “Regular follow-up appointments are essential after treatment so doctors can monitor recovery and check for any signs of recurrence,” Dr Ghugare explained.

Lifestyle habits also matter. “A healthy diet, regular physical activity, limiting alcohol consumption, avoiding smoking and getting adequate sleep can support overall health during and after treatment,” the oncologist concluded.

