Is cancer curable if it is operable? Senior oncologist explains key factors behind surgery decisions

A cancer diagnosis has a way of changing the atmosphere in a room almost instantly. Conversations slow down. Patients and families tend to focus on a single question, often unspoken but very present. Is it operable. The answer to that question can shape the entire direction of treatment.

Dr Jagannath Dixit, Lead Consultant – Department of Surgical Oncology and Programme Director – Robotics at Manipal Hospital Yelahanka, says the idea that “if cancer is operable, it is often curable” is both hopeful and practical. “When doctors say a cancer is operable, we mean that it can be safely removed through surgery with a reasonable expectation that most or all of the disease can be taken out,” Dr Dixit explained.

What a doctor means when they say cancer is operable

For many people, the word operable simply sounds like medical jargon. But it carries a very specific meaning in oncology.

“Operable cancer generally means the tumour can be removed safely without causing more harm than benefit to the patient,” Dr Dixit said. “In many early-stage cancers, surgery offers the best chance of cure because the disease is still localised.”

He emphasised that the statement should not be misunderstood as downplaying the seriousness of cancer. “Cancer is always a serious diagnosis. But when we identify it early and it is surgically removable, outcomes can be significantly better,” Dr Dixit added.

Why cancer stage matters so much

One of the first things doctors evaluate is how far the cancer has spread.

“The stage of the cancer is one of the most important factors in deciding operability,” Dr Dixit said. “In early stages, the tumour is usually confined to one organ and has not spread widely. These cancers are often the most suitable for surgery.”

Once cancer spreads to distant organs, treatment becomes more complex.

“When cancer has spread extensively, surgery alone may not be enough,” Dr Dixit explained. “In such situations we may rely more on chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or targeted treatments.”

Tumour location can change the surgical decision

Where a tumour develops inside the body can make a major difference to whether surgery is possible.

“Some tumours occur in areas where surgery is relatively straightforward and safe,” Dr Dixit said. “But others may be located very close to critical structures like major blood vessels or vital organs.”

Operating in such areas requires extreme caution.

“In some situations, attempting surgery may create more risk than leaving the tumour untreated,” Dr Dixit explained. “The goal is always to balance safety with effectiveness.”

The patient’s overall health also plays a role

Even if a tumour appears technically removable, doctors must assess whether the patient can physically tolerate surgery.

“Surgery is not just about removing the tumour. The body has to recover from the procedure as well,” Dr Dixit said. “We evaluate the patient’s overall health including heart function, lung capacity, metabolic status and nutritional health.”

Patients with severe medical conditions may require additional treatment planning.

“If a patient’s health is fragile, we sometimes stabilise them first or explore alternative therapies,” Dr Dixit noted.

Some tumours need treatment before surgery

In certain cancers, doctors may recommend treatment before surgery to improve outcomes.

“Sometimes we use chemotherapy or radiotherapy first to shrink the tumour,” Dr Dixit said. “This approach can make the surgery safer and more effective.”

He added that this strategy is fairly common in modern cancer care.

“Pre-surgical treatment can reduce complications and improve the chances of removing the tumour completely,” Dr Dixit explained.

Why early detection makes a real difference

Understanding what makes cancer operable often shifts how people view screening and early diagnosis.

“When patients realise that early detection can make a tumour surgically curable, it changes the way they think about regular health checks,” Dr Dixit said.

He believes awareness plays a key role in improving outcomes.

“Fear often delays medical consultations. But when people understand that early-stage cancers can often be treated successfully, they are more willing to seek help sooner,” Dr Dixit concluded.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

