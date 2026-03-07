Nepal elections 2026: RSP's Balen Shah defeats ex-PM KP Sharma Oli by nearly 50,000 votes

New Delhi:

In a major embarrassment to former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leader Balendra Shah on Saturday defeated Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) chairperson in the high profile Jhapa-5 constituency by a margin of around 50,000 votes, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Shah, the rapper-turned politician and a former Kathmandu mayor, received 68,348 votes, while Oli received only 18,734 votes in a constituency that was once considered his bastion. This helped him defeat the former prime minister by 49,614 votes.