  3. Nepal elections 2026: RSP's Balen Shah defeats ex-PM KP Sharma Oli by nearly 50,000 votes

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Nepal elections 2026: RSP leader Balendra Shah received 68,348 votes, while former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli bagged only 18,734 votes in the Jhapa-5 constituency. The RSP is also set for a huge victory in the Nepal elections.

RSP's Balen Shah during campaigning for Nepal polls.
RSP's Balen Shah during campaigning for Nepal polls. Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

In a major embarrassment to former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leader Balendra Shah on Saturday defeated Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) chairperson in the high profile Jhapa-5 constituency by a margin of around 50,000 votes, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Shah, the rapper-turned politician and a former Kathmandu mayor, received 68,348 votes, while Oli received only 18,734 votes in a constituency that was once considered his bastion. This helped him defeat the former prime minister by 49,614 votes. 

