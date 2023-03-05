Breast cancer early signs, symptoms and diagnosis: Lumps in armpits to changing skin color

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Early signs and diagnosis of breast cancer

Breast cancer is characterised as a form of cancer that impacts the tissue within the breast. It is one of the most common types of cancer among women, with one in eight women developing breast cancer at some point in their lifetime. However, timely diagnosis and treatment can improve the chances of survival. Regular mammograms can help in the early detection of breast cancer, but it is important to note that not all breast cancers can be detected by a mammogram.

Symptoms of Breast Cancer

Lump or mass in the breast

Changes in shape and size of the breast

Dimpling or puckering of the skin

Nipple discharge

New lump in the armpit

It is important to note that these symptoms can also be caused by non-cancerous conditions, but it is always better to get them checked by a doctor to rule out cancer.

Importance of Early Diagnosis

Early detection plays a critical role in the management of breast cancer. The earlier the cancer is detected, the more likely it is to be treated successfully. Regular mammograms can help in the early detection of breast cancer. Women over the age of 50 are advised to have a mammogram every two years.

Mammograms may not always detect certain breast cancers, particularly in women with dense breast tissue. That is why it is important to be aware of the symptoms and to report any changes in your breasts to your doctor.

Diagnosis of Breast Cancer

If you have any symptoms of breast cancer, your doctor may order some tests to diagnose the condition. These tests may include a mammogram, ultrasound, MRI, or biopsy. A biopsy involves taking a small sample of tissue from the breast and examining it under a microscope for the presence of cancer cells.

Treatment of Breast Cancer

Treating breast cancer is contingent upon the particular type and stage of cancer. The most common treatments for breast cancer include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Surgery is the primary treatment for most types of breast cancer and involves removing the cancerous tissue from the breast. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy are used to destroy any remaining cancer cells.

Surgery involves removing the cancerous tissue, followed by radiation therapy to destroy any remaining cancer cells. Chemotherapy may also be used to kill cancer cells throughout the body. Hormone therapy may be used if the cancer is hormone receptor-positive. Targeted therapy may also be used for certain types of breast cancer. The specific treatment plan will depend on the type and stage of cancer, as well as the individual patient's health and preferences

