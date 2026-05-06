What Namita Thapar’s IVF journey reveals about overlooked fertility tests

New Delhi:

Public conversations around infertility are finally becoming more open, emotional, and honest. Entrepreneur Namita Thapar recently spoke about her own IVF struggles, and fertility experts say stories like hers are helping shine a light on something many women do not realise early enough: fertility care does not begin with IVF. It begins much earlier, with basic health checks and reproductive assessments that are often delayed or completely missed.

Doctors say many women arrive at fertility clinics after months or even years of trying to conceive without having undergone essential diagnostic evaluations. And that delay can make a major difference.

Why early fertility testing matters more than people realise

According to fertility specialists, infertility is not simply about advanced treatment methods. “It is a diagnostic journey,” explain experts, stressing that several underlying issues can quietly affect fertility long before IVF even becomes necessary. One of the most overlooked steps is reproductive profiling, which includes:

Ovarian reserve testing

Hormonal assessments

Thyroid evaluation

Metabolic health screening

Menstrual cycle analysis

Male fertility assessment

Doctors say many patients only undergo these tests after failed conception attempts or unsuccessful IVF cycles.

The ovarian reserve test many women never hear about

One of the key evaluations doctors highlight is the Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) test, which helps assess ovarian reserve, essentially indicating the number of eggs remaining and providing insight into reproductive ageing. Without this information, treatment planning becomes less accurate.

Specialists say low ovarian reserve, hormonal imbalance, thyroid dysfunction, and undiagnosed male infertility are among the most common hidden factors behind repeated IVF failures.

The fertility issues that often show no obvious symptoms

Doctors emphasise that many reproductive health issues remain invisible until tested properly. Even women who appear completely healthy may still experience:

Mild ovulation disorders

Thyroid imbalance

Insulin resistance

Elevated prolactin levels

Metabolic dysfunction

“These conditions often show no symptoms until routine investigations are done,” fertility experts explain.

Why thyroid and iron levels also matter

According to Dr Madhu Patil, Consultant - Fertility Specialist at Motherhood Fertility and IVF, Sarjapur, Bangalore, fertility is deeply connected to overall metabolic and hormonal health. She points out that iron deficiency, thyroid imbalance, and poor blood sugar control are frequently overlooked despite playing a major role in reproductive health. Even mild thyroid dysfunction can interfere with ovulation and embryo implantation.

Simple health checks, hormonal evaluations, ultrasound scans, and partner assessments done early can prevent emotional, physical, and financial stress later on. Because sometimes, the most important step in fertility treatment happens before IVF even enters the conversation.