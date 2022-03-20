Follow us on Image Source : FILE Beware! WHO lists 3 misleading facts brewing around COVID and Omicron

Looking at the new surge in coronavirus cases in South Korea, China and Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed various misinformation that is creating confusion amongst people. This warning has been issued after the new cases in the world jumped by 8% last week compared to a week ago. WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove stated that a lot of misleading information regarding the virus is circulating. It states that the infection of Omicron is mild. Not only this but many are thinking that the COVID pandemic is over. Apart from this, there is a huge confusion as people are thinking that this is the last variant that we will have to deal with. Well, all of this is actually not true!

The virus is not over yet!

The COVID virus has not 'settled down' yet. WHO's Mike Ryan said, "it’s moving around easily and in the context of waning immunity and vaccines not acting perfectly against infection, the virus will likely continue to echo around the world. It will be high in some parts sometimes and then move and be higher again, it will move to another area where immunity is waning. The virus will pick up pockets of susceptibility, and we will survive on those pockets for months until another pocket opens.

This is how viruses work. They establish themselves in a community and they will move quickly to the next community that’s unprotected."

Ms Kerkhove said that COVID vaccines have remained effective at preventing severe diseases and death and this include in the case of Omicron as well.

Speaking about the surge of cases, WHO in its weekly report stated that more than 11 million new COVID-19 infections have come up last week and 43,000 new deaths have taken place. The biggest increase was observed in the Western Pacific (29%) and Africa (12%). Also in Europe, the increase in the cases was recorded by 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, 2 COVID deaths were reported in China on Saturday which were the first since January 2021.