Beat Plastic Pollution: Breathing issues to heart problems; ways microplastics harm human health

World Environment Day is observed every year on June 5, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). This day has been held annually since 1973. It engages over 150 countries through campaigns, events and initiatives. The theme for this year is "Beat Plastic Pollution".

The official campaign website says, "Plastic pollution permeates every corner of the planet—even in our bodies in the form of microplastics. World Environment Day 2025 calls for collective action to tackle plastic pollution." Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that are widespread in the environment. Research has found the presence of microplastics in the human body, in the blood, placenta and brain among other parts. Microplastics have the ability to cause damage to human health. Here's how it affects one's health.

Respiratory Problems

Microplastics in air, especially in urban or indoor environments, can be inhaled. These tiny particles can get deposited in the lungs, leading to inflammation, irritation, asthma and long-term lung diseases.

Cardiovascular Damage

Recent research suggests that microplastics in the bloodstream may lead to inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are risk factors for atherosclerosis (hardening of arteries). This can also increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular conditions.

Hormone Disruption

Many microplastics contain or attract harmful chemicals like BPA or phthalates, which can mimic hormones and disrupt the endocrine system. This can affect reproductive health, metabolism and development, especially in children and pregnant women.

Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier

Some studies indicate that nano-sized plastics can cross the blood-brain barrier, eventually leading to neuroinflammation, cognitive impairments or neurological disorders due to toxic buildup in brain tissues.

Impairs the Immune System

Exposure to microplastics can trigger an immune response, however, chronic exposure may suppress immune function. This makes the body more vulnerable to infections and reduces its ability to fight diseases.

