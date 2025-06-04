Anaemia symptoms: 5 signs of sickle cell anaemia that you should know According to reports, an estimated 7.74 million people lived with sickle cell disease in 2021. Sickle cell anaemia can be a life-threatening condition. It is important that you spot the symptoms as it can further help with the treatments. Here are some of the signs of sickle cell anaemia.

Anaemia is a condition wherein there aren't enough healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin to carry oxygen to the tissues in the body. Sickle cell anaemia is an inherited condition which affects the shape of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to different parts of the body. When you suffer from sickle cell anaemia, these blood cells become rigid and sticky, thereby slowing or blocking blood flow.

According to reports, an estimated 7.74 million people lived with sickle cell disease in 2021. This represents a 41.4% increase from 5.46 million in 2000. Sickle cell anaemia can be a life-threatening condition. If you treat the condition, it can be managed well. But, it is important that you spot the symptoms as it can further help with the treatments. Here are some of the signs of sickle cell anaemia.

Chronic Fatigue and Weakness

People with sickle cell anaemia usually feel tired or weak because their red blood cells don’t carry enough oxygen throughout the body. The cells also die faster than normal, leading to anaemia, which causes persistent fatigue.

Pain

Painful episodes happen when the red blood cells block blood flow through tiny blood vessels. This leads to sudden and severe pain, often in the chest, joints, back or abdomen. Pain crises can last for hours or sometimes, even days.

Swelling in Hands and Feet

Blocked blood circulation in the small bones of the hands and feet can cause painful swelling, especially in infants and young children. This can also be one of the first noticeable signs of the condition.

Frequent Infections

Sickle cells can damage the spleen, which is an organ that helps fight infection. A weakened or non-functioning spleen can make people with sickle cell anaemia more prone to frequent bacterial infections.

Pale Skin and Jaundice

The breakdown of the red blood cells can cause a buildup of bilirubin. This leads to jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). Pale skin may also happen due to anaemia, that is especially seen in the palms or inner eyelids.

