Avoid summertime bloating with this beneficial morning beverage

The arrival of summer often brings digestive issues like bloating and acidity, which can cause discomfort and sluggishness. In hot weather, the body sweats more to regulate heat, leading to water loss and dehydration that can cause bloating if not compensated by consuming enough liquids. The digestive system also becomes increasingly intolerant to heavy-calorie, salty, and sugary foods during the summer, which exacerbates bloating. With summer already arriving in India, it's important to follow measures that keep the digestive system on track.

To help alleviate bloating, Ayurveda experts recommend a morning drink that's easy to prepare and tastes great. She suggests adding 5-7 mint leaves, 1 tsp cumin (jeera), and half tsp carom seeds (ajwain) to a glass of water, boiling it for three minutes on medium heat, straining it, and sipping it while warm. Experts recommend drinking it first thing in the morning, half an hour before or after meals, or when feeling bloated or heavy.

According to Ayurveda experts, this anti-bloating drink can be consumed by anyone in any season, including those suffering from high cholesterol, diabetes, thyroid, acidity, gastric trouble, hormone imbalances, or constipation. Mint helps with colds, coughs, acidity, gas, bloating, indigestion, detox, acne, sinusitis, constipation, and more. Cumin is hot in potency, improves taste, stimulates the digestive fire, promotes digestion, and reduces kapha and vata. Ajwain is the best spice for bloating, easy to digest, reduces kapha and vata, and helps reduce gas and acidity post meals.

To prevent summer bloating and promote digestive health, it's essential to consume enough liquids, avoid heavy-calorie, salty, and sugary foods.

Who can consume this anti-bloating drink?

