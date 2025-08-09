Persistent hip pain could be a sign of avascular necrosis; here’s all you need to know about the condition Hip pain in young adults is not always due to muscle pull, tough workout or poor posture. It could be a something much more serious, also known as Avascular Necrosis. Read on as an expert shares more about the condition.

New Delhi:

There has been a rise in back and hip pain in young adults. If you’re a young adult in your 20s or 30s with a nagging hip pain that won’t go away, don’t just say it’s a muscle pull, tough workout or poor posture. It could be something much more serious, also known as Avascular Necrosis (AVN).

Read on as Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher & Founder of StemRx Hospital & Research Centre explains what AVN is, its risk factors and more.

What is AVN?

AVN takes place where the blood flow to the hip bone is cut off, that causes the bone to weaken and eventually break down. If it’s not treated in time, it would lead to severe arthritis or permanent disability.

Risk Factors of AVN

This is a condition that is not just for older or aged people; it has started to show up more in younger adults, especially in those who use steroids for a long time, drink a lot of alcohol, and have had a hip injury. It’s also linked to health issues related to sickle cell disease, COVID-19, lupus, or blood clotting problems. It sometimes also shows up for no reason.

Symptoms of AVN

At first, you might feel a dull ache in your hip or groin, especially after standing or walking a lot. The pain gets worse over time, which could lead to limping, feeling stiff, or finding it hard to do things like sitting cross-legged and climbing stairs.

It is super important to diagnose AVN early before it causes severe damage. Treatments like Stem Cell Therapy, MDI, Quantum Energy Medicine (QEM), help restore blood flow, rebuild bone and reduce swelling, which will prevent you with a hip replacement.

Dr Mahajan says that if your hip pain isn’t getting better with rest, get it checked out. AVN isn’t well-known, but spotting it early can make a big difference.

