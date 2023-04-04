Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD): Signs, symptoms and treatment

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disease that affects how people connect with others, communicate, learn, and behave. It is a developmental condition that primarily affects youngsters.

According to experts, autism spectrum disorder develops in early childhood and eventually causes problems functioning in society - socially, in school, and at work, for example. Autism symptoms frequently appear in children within the first year of life. A small number of children appear to develop normally in the first year, but subsequently have regression between the ages of 18 and 24 months, when they develop autism symptoms.

It is a life-long ailment that should be managed with the assistance of a professional. Let's understand its signs and treatment.

Signs of Autism Spectrum Disorder Symptoms (ASD)

Each child with ASD is likely to have a distinct behavioural pattern and level of severity ranging from low to high functioning.

Not making eye contact and not answering to their name

when you smile at them, they do not smile back

becoming frustrated if they do not like a certain flavour or aroma, or engaging in repetitive activities such as flapping their hands, flicking their fingers, or swaying their body

not talking as much as other children

repeating the same words again and again

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Treatment:

Behavior and communication therapy are frequently used to address difficulties linked with autism . Family treatments assist parents in learning how to play and engage with their autistic children.

Additionally, speech therapy improves communication abilities, occupational therapy assists with daily activities, and physical therapy allows persons with autism to improve movement and balance.

You could contact:

a general practitioner (GP)

a health visitor (for children under the age of 5)

any other health professional your child sees, such as doctor or therapist

special educational needs (SENCO) school staff

Having your child diagnosed early can help them obtain the extra help they require.

