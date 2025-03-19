Are you at risk of occupational cancer? Expert explains causes, symptoms and prevention tips Prevention is better than cure and to bolster productivity, workplaces must protect their employees’ health through these proactive measures. Thus, in this article, an expert has explained everything related to occupational cancer.

The air we breathe is laden with hazardous substances. While many of us are aware of this fact and take preventive measures, employees may not have this luxury. They are exposed to these substances at workplaces every day, increasing their risk of developing cancer. Carcinogenic or cancer-causing substances are present in different workplaces, from construction and manufacturing to agriculture and transportation.

When we spoke to Dr Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, Gastrointestinal Medical Oncologist, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, he said that prolonged exposure to harmful substances, including chemicals, dust, radiation, and industrial fumes, can lead to occupational cancer. Some sectors have employed stringent safety regulations. However, employers and employees must work together to further mitigate the risk of occupational cancer through periodic reviews and assessments of protective measures such as improving and increasing ventilation and identifying the best ways to minimise exposure to toxic substances.

Here are some of the common occupational carcinogens:

Second-hand smoke – Those who work in places where smoking is permitted, such as bars, cafes, and restaurants, are frequently exposed to tobacco smoke, increasing their risk of lung and throat cancer.

Asbestos – A common component in construction and insulation materials. Inhaling its fibres can cause lung cancer and mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive cancer that affects the lining of the lungs, heart, or abdomen.

Formaldehyde – This strong-smelling flammable chemical can cause myeloid leukaemia and rare cancers, including cancers of the nasal cavity, nasopharynx, and paranasal sinuses. Industrial workers involved in the production of formaldehyde or products that contain this chemical, mortuary employees, lab technicians, and some healthcare professionals may be exposed to high amounts of this substance.

Benzene – A highly toxic chemical found in gasoline, petrochemicals, and industrial solvents, it is associated with leukaemia. Those working in the rubber, printing, and petroleum industries are at high risk of exposure.

Diesel exhaust – Those working in the transportation, construction, and industrial sectors are exposed to diesel emissions that contain several harmful particles and gases including nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide. Prolonged inhalation has been associated with lung and bladder cancer.

Silica dust – This substance is generated during drilling, cutting, and grinding stone. Construction and mining workers are at high risk of exposure. Inhaling fine silica particles can cause lung cancer, silicosis, and other respiratory illnesses.

Pesticides – Many pesticides contain chemicals which are probable or known carcinogens. Agricultural workers handling pesticides regularly are at a higher risk of several cancers such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, prostate cancer, and leukaemia.

Proactive prevention

Employers and employees must work together and prioritise proactive safety measures to prevent occupational cancer. The foremost way to accomplish this is to reduce direct exposure to harmful substances through open discussions. Alongside this, it is necessary to strictly implement the appropriate and applicable industry standards, like the usage of protective gear such as masks, gloves, and specialised suits. Furthermore, collaboration is necessary to formulate and apply safety measures such as adequate ventilation, hazard communication, and regular risk assessments. Routine health screenings can also help in building a safe environment. Furthermore, replacing hazardous materials with safer alternatives whenever possible can significantly reduce long-term risks.

