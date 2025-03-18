5 important things working women should keep in mind during pregnancy It is difficult to manage your daily routine and office work with a baby growing in the womb. In such a situation, the responsibility of women doubles and they should take special care of their health.

The journey of pregnancy brings different experiences for every woman, but the feeling of nurturing a new life in her womb is very special for every woman. During the 9 months of pregnancy, many changes take place in women, which include physical, mental, hormonal, emotional, etc. It is difficult to manage your daily routine and office work with the baby growing in the womb. In such a situation, the responsibility of women doubles and they should take special care of their health. Dr. Chanchal Sharma, Director and Gynecologist of Asha Ayurveda, told in this regard that pregnant women can make their pregnancy journey even more beautiful by adopting some tips.

Working women should keep these things in mind during pregnancy:

Eat nutritious food: Whatever a pregnant woman eats helps in the development of the baby in the womb, so it is said that during this time women should eat as much nutritious food as possible. A nutritious diet means the presence of all the essential nutrients in a balanced amount in your diet. For this, include fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, dry fruits, pulses, milk, curd, etc. in your diet. It contains protein, fibre, minerals, etc. which take full care of the baby growing in the womb along with you. This helps in the physical and mental development of the child. During pregnancy, women should keep pure and light homemade food with them in the office and eat only that.

Keep the body hydrated: When there is a lack of water in a woman's body, the body becomes lethargic and you feel tired. During pregnancy, women must drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water throughout the day. Women can consume fresh fruit juice, coconut water etc. while working. This will keep your digestion right and you will not have any problem of constipation.

Do regular stretching: If pregnant women work sitting all day, they have back and waist pain. In such a situation, you should take a 5-minute break every half an hour in which you can do light stretching or walk. Along with this, you should also do light exercise regularly.

Do not take too much stress: The mental state a woman is going through during pregnancy affects the child as well. Therefore, pregnant women should stay happy and should not take too much stress. To stay mentally healthy, you can regularly do meditation, and yoga, spending time alone, journaling, etc. This will reduce your stress and your child will also develop all-round.

Consult a doctor: During pregnancy, a woman feels different kinds of changes in her body every month, which is a very normal thing, but during this time, you should keep getting tests done under the supervision of a doctor so that the health of both the mother and the child can be known and they can be taken care of.

ALSO READ: Fasting to menopause: Uric acid increases rapidly in women for these 4 reasons, know details