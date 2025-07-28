Are dates healthy for people with high blood sugar? Doctors explain A lot of people with diabetes seem to be confused if dates are healthy for them. Read on as experts share if you should consume dates if you're a diabetic.

New Delhi:

Diabetes is a chronic condition wherein you have elevated blood sugar levels. Diabetes affects more than 830 million people across the globe, says the World Health Organisation (WHO). It also says that in 2022, 14% of adults aged 18 years and older were living with diabetes.

One of the ways to manage your blood sugar levels is by keeping a check on what you eat. This is because the food you eat has a directly impact on your blood sugar and certain foods tend to spike your blood sugar levels.

A lot of people with diabetes seem to be confused if dates are healthy for them. Read on as Dr Jatin Kumar Majhi, Consultant-Diabetologist & Endocrinologist at Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar and Sumaiya A, Clinical Dietitian, CDE at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan share if you should consume dates if you're a diabetic.

Should people with diabetes eat dates?

Dates are naturally sweet dry fruits packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them a nutritious option when consumed in moderation. However, for people with diabetes, the key concern is their natural sugar content. Dates have a high glycemic index (GI), but they also contain dietary fibre, which slows absorption of sugar in the body. This makes them a better option than refined sugar or sweets when eaten in limited quantities.

What do studies say?

Studies have shown that consuming 1-2 dates a day does not cause a significant spike in blood glucose levels in most individuals with controlled diabetes. This is largely due to the presence of fibre and antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acids, which support better blood sugar management and reduce inflammation.

Portion control is key

That said, portion control is essential. Excessive consumption can lead to a blood sugar spike. It’s best to eat dates as part of a balanced meal, pairing them with nuts, yoghurt or high-fibre foods to slow digestion. Diabetics should also monitor their blood sugar after consuming dates to understand how their body responds.

In conclusion, dates can be healthy, natural sweeteners and snacks for diabetics, when consumed in small portions and with proper planning. As with any food, moderation and individual monitoring are key. Always consult a healthcare provider or dietitian before making significant changes to your diet.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Worried about monsoon infections? Here’s what parents should know about hepatitis A