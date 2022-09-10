What is Anorexia Nervosa: Know this eating disorder's causes, symptoms and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ UNITEDSMILESHK Anorexia Nervosa

Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder with a psychological problem that has serious side effects on a person’s mental being. This problem also takes a toll on a person’s physical health as they cut themselves from the consumption of proper food. This illness usually happens to people who starve themselves for a long time. It makes them afraid of being fat, so they do not eat and deprive themselves of food and become malnourished. This serious problem has a high mortality rate in comparison to any psychiatric illness.

Types of Anorexia Nervosa

Restricting types - In this type of Anorexia Nervosa, people strictly restrict their food intake. They consume low calories diet, eat one meal a day, eat lightweight food, take a liquid diet etc.

Binge eating - In this type of Anorexia Nervosa, people binge food and eat at regular time intervals. They consume a low-calorie diet. One thing that makes them different from the other type is the things that they do. Some people practice self-induced vomiting, consume diuretics or enemas, perform vigorous exercise etc.

Causes of Anorexia Nervosa

This psychological illness takes a toll on a person’s health. It makes them think that everything that they are eating will make them gain weight. They try to cut down their food intake or control it so strictly that it affects their physical appearance. They think that their thin body will get more value.

Symptoms of Anorexia Nervosa

In this, a person feels out of control and stops eating food.

People start performing vigorous exercise.

They constantly check their body weight

They overthink about calories of each food item.

They fear weight gain

They become hypersensitive about their physical appearance. Their skin becomes dry, nails brittle and skin becomes pale yellow.

Suicidal thoughts take a mental toll on them

They start having mood swings, anxiety attacks, or depression problems.

They become intolerable to cold.

They start facing heart-related problems.

Their body starts having hormonal imbalance.

Treatment of Anorexia Nervosa

The very first thing which can help in treating this serious illness problem is the help from a psychiatrist. With the help of a doctor, one can come out of this mental illness. Also, a person can take multiple other treatments like psychotherapy, nutrition counseling, etc.

It is believed that the very first treatment that the doctors suggest is cognitive behavioral therapy. In this, the therapist teaches new ways of thinking and dealing with food when it is around you.

One can also follow the advice given by a certified nutritionist. It will help to gain a healthy body weight by following a healthy nutrition-rich diet. Other than these yoga, meditation, and art therapy, can also help to cope with this issue.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

