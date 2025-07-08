AMH Testing: Expert shares what every Indian woman should know about PCOS PCOS awareness for Indian women! Expert insights on AMH testing reveal crucial facts about diagnosis, treatment, and management. Know more about hormonal health.

PCOS, known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, has become a modern-age pandemic amongst women, spreading like a wildfire and affecting 1 in every 5 Indian women in the reproductive age group. In recent years, we have heard doctors and healthcare experts place so much importance on irregular periods, weight gain, and heightened facial hair as early symptoms of PCOS. It's nothing but your hormones playing games with your body, and one of the culprits is anti-Müllerian hormone, which we often miss when talking about PCOS.

What really is AMH, and why is it important?

According to Dr Sameer Bhati, Public Health Expert, Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) is secreted by ovarian follicles and reflects ovarian reserve. While several hormonal markers vary with the phase of the menstrual cycle, there is minimal fluctuation in the levels of AMH. Thus, this marker may be tested in any phase of the month.

In a PCOS woman, AMH levels increase due to an excess of small antral follicles that fail to mature, rendering it a test that is useful for diagnosing PCOS and assessing fertility prospects. High AMH does not always mean higher fertility – in PCOS, it indicates disrupted ovulation.

AMH testing is a useful marker in diagnosing PCOS when correlated with other clinical signs like irregular menses and polycystic ovaries on ultrasound. It helps predict ovarian response to fertility treatments like IVF. AMH levels naturally decline with age – women should interpret results in an age-specific context. A normal AMH range varies among individuals and labs; single values should not cause anxiety. Excessively high AMH can sometimes indicate ovarian hyperstimulation risk in assisted reproduction.

Fertility and future planning

One major myth regarding AMH is that high AMH automatically equates to high fertility. In cases of PCOS, even with a higher number of follicles, the quality of eggs and, hence, ovulation, may be compromised. AMH does not assess egg quality, only quantity; lifestyle modifications can still improve reproductive health. Women should consult qualified reproductive specialists for personalised diagnosis and treatment plans.

Conclusion

Any unexplained changes in the body are worth your attention; especially women of reproductive age should keep an eye on these changes and immediately report them to a healthcare professional. Under Indian settings where most women more often than not opt to delay care or neglect symptoms owing to some stigma or lack of awareness, AMH testing may present an opportunity for early diagnosis. An early diagnosis means a wider wrap of control in one's life with minimal anxiety later.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

