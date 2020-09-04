Image Source : FREEPIK All you need to know about colon cancer: Causes, warning signs, treatment

Colon cancer is also known as colorectal cancer and starts in the colon or the rectum which are parts of large intestine. These cancers can also be called colon cancer or rectal cancer, depending on where they start and are often grouped together because of their many common features. Dr Shelly Sharma, oncoradiologist shares five things to know about colorectal cancer:

How do you get colon cancer?

Those people who have had this cancer, intestinal polyps or chronic inflammatory diseases of the colon such as crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are at a greater risk of colon cancer. A low-fibre diet, high-fat diet and diets rich in red and processed meat increase the risk of this cancer. Also, sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, obesity, smoking, drinking and those who have a blood relative with a history of this disease may also develop colon cancer.

What are the early warning signs of colon cancer?

The patient may notice change in bowel habits, including diarrhea, constipation or bleeding while passing stools. It may also happen because of an ongoing abdominal discomfort in form of pain; cramps, gas etc. Its symptoms can be like weakness, fatigue or unexplained weight loss.

Is it possible to prevent colon cancer?

Colon cancer can be prevented by a few lifestyle changes, such as- Eating a fibre-rich diet and low-fat diet that includes fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Also one needs to stop smoking and drinking while maintaining a healthy bodyweight.

Are there tests available for earlier detection of colon cancer?

There are very multiple screening options available, including colonoscopies; stool tests, virtual colonoscopy using a CT scan; and more. It is recommended that you discuss with your doctor.

Can colon cancer be cured?

Colon cancer surgery is a minimally invasive procedure where a part of the colon is removed. Also chemotherapy and radiotherapy may be needed based on what stage the tumor is detected. However, surgery may not be an option when the cancer has spread in the body.

