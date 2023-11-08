Air Pollution in Delhi NCR: 5 herbal drinks to cleanse your lungs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 herbal drinks to cleanse your lungs.

Delhi NCR is known for its mouth-watering street food, rich history and vibrant culture. However, in recent years, it has also gained notoriety for its alarming levels of air pollution. The thick smog that engulfs the city every winter has become a major health concern for its residents. The polluted air puts a strain on our lungs. It is high time that we take measures to protect our lungs from the harmful effects of air pollution. And what could be better than turning to nature for help?

Here we have mentioned five herbal drinks that can help cleanse your lungs and protect them from the damaging effects of air pollution in Delhi NCR.

Tulsi Tea

Tulsi or Holy Basil has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. It is known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties, making it an excellent herb for detoxifying the lungs. Tulsi tea can help reduce inflammation and congestion in the respiratory system, making it easier for you to breathe.

How to make: Simply add a handful of fresh tulsi leaves to a cup of hot water and let it steep for 5-10 minutes. You can add honey and lemon juice to enhance its taste and health benefits.

Ginger-Lemon-Honey Tea

Ginger is another potent herb that has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for its healing properties. It contains compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, making it beneficial for respiratory health. Lemon, on the other hand, is a rich source of vitamin C, which is essential for a healthy immune system. Honey acts as a natural antibacterial and helps soothe the respiratory tract. Together, these three ingredients make a powerful herbal drink for cleansing the lungs.

How to make: Grate a one-inch piece of ginger and add it to a cup of hot water. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon and add a spoonful of honey. Mix well and enjoy this refreshing and healing drink.

Turmeric Milk

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Consuming turmeric milk can help reduce inflammation in the lungs and improve respiratory health.

How to make: Add one teaspoon of turmeric powder to a cup of warm milk. You can also add a dash of black pepper for better absorption of curcumin. Drink this before bedtime for maximum benefits.

Fenugreek Water

Fenugreek, or methi is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties that can help cleanse the lungs. Drinking fenugreek water regularly can help reduce the production of mucus in the respiratory tract, making it easier for you to breathe.

How to make: Soak two tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in a glass of water overnight. In the morning, strain the water and drink it on an empty stomach. You can also add a teaspoon of honey for added benefits.

Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe Vera contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help in boosting the immune system and detoxifying the body. Drinking aloe vera juice can help soothe the respiratory tract and flush out toxins from the lungs.

How to make: Take one tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel and blend it with a cup of water. You can also add a squeeze of lemon juice for added benefits. Drink this every morning on an empty stomach for best results.

ALSO READ: One coffee please! 7 science-based benefits of coffee on National Cappuccino Day

Latest Health News