Aditya Roy Kapur has eaten the same breakfast for 8 years; here’s why it actually works Aditya Roy Kapur has eaten the same breakfast — a simple bowl of oats — for almost eight years, and the science backs his discipline. Oats help stabilise blood sugar, support gut health and improve heart markers thanks to β-glucan. Here’s why this everyday habit offers long-term metabolic benefits.

When an actor like Aditya Roy Kapur commits to the same breakfast for “almost a decade”, you either chalk it up to quirk-factor or you start wondering: maybe he’s onto something. Oats, the humble whole grain he reportedly sticks with, are far from boring when you dig a little deeper. They deliver quiet, everyday benefits that add up, especially for heart health, blood sugar control and even brain resilience.

In a 2023 interview with GQ India, Aditya opened up on his love for oats. He said, “I've realised that when I was compelled and made to think about the things I couldn't live without, actually that this (oats) has to feature on the list because this is something I've eaten for breakfast for the last eight years every morning with very few exceptions; so I mean, this is definitely something I would struggle without. Oats are a nutritious breakfast, I would say, a slow-releasing carb, if you must know... I've been told it's a healthy carb; it is better than white bread.”

The oat advantage: What the science says

In an era of wellness hype, it’s the foods with the quietly strong scientific backing that stand out. Oats fall into that category. Below, we explore what the research says, why oats deserve a starring role in your kitchen, and finish with a simple recipe you’ll actually want to eat daily.

Oats (Avena sativa) are a whole-grain cereal rich in a soluble fibre called β-glucan, and they come with a range of health benefits. Here’s what studies show:

A review covering multiple human trials concluded that oats help improve gut microbiota and immune-modulating activities.

A systematic review in adults with type 2 diabetes reported that oats or oat β-glucan over 4.5 weeks produced “small but meaningful improvements” in fasting glucose and HbA1c.

In addition, research found that adding oat β-glucan to carbohydrate-rich meals reduced post-meal glucose peaks and insulin response, important for metabolic health.

Beyond blood-sugar effects, oats also help lower LDL (“bad”) cholesterol and improve cardiovascular risk markers.

What this means for you: eating oats regularly isn’t just about breakfast comfort, it actively supports your metabolic resilience, gut health and cardiovascular system.

Why oats work for the brain, body and metabolism

Thanks to β-glucan and other phytonutrients (like avenanthramides), oats' slow digestion offers gradual energy release and reduces the sharp blood-sugar spikes typical of less-healthy breakfasts. They also contain magnesium, B-vitamins, fibre and protein, components linked with mood regulation, energy stability and brain health.

When you opt for the minimally processed variety (steel-cut or rolled rather than sugary instant mixes), you give your body a steady platform of nutrition, rather than a caffeine and sugar roller coaster. Over thousands of days, that consistency adds up, something that breakfast legends like Aditya Roy Kapur have evidently taken seriously.

One simple but great oats recipe you’ll want to keep

Morning power oats with berries & nuts

Ingredients (single-serve):

50 g rolled oats

200 ml low-fat milk or plant-based milk

1 tsp chia seeds

½ tsp cinnamon

1 small handful mixed berries (fresh or frozen)

1 tbsp chopped almonds or walnuts

1 tsp honey or maple syrup (optional)

Method:

In a small pot, bring milk to a gentle boil.

Add rolled oats and chia seeds; simmer on low for ~4–5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add cinnamon and berries; cook for another minute.

Remove from heat, top with chopped nuts and drizzle honey if desired.

Serve warm, ideally paired with a boiled egg or Greek yoghurt for extra protein.

Why this works:

The fibre and β-glucan slow digestion and bloom into a gel-like consistency in the gut, stabilising blood-sugar response.

Berries and nuts add antioxidants, healthy fats and micronutrients, boosting brain and cardiovascular support.

Cinnamon and chia seeds bring additional anti-inflammatory benefits.

If you’re looking to build a smart breakfast habit that actually delivers, oats are far from just a “media breakfast”. They come backed by real science for metabolic, cardiovascular and general wellness support. Pair them with low sugar, healthy toppings and good portion control, and you’ll have a breakfast pattern that, like the pros do, sticks for the long term.

Remember: the simple, consistent choices often make the biggest difference.

