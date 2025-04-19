5 things you didn't know about your body's detox powerhouse: The Liver While most people are aware that the liver filters out toxins, there's a lot more to this hardworking organ than you might realise. Here are some surprising facts about your liver that will help you appreciate this powerful detox machine.

Your liver is one of the most important organs in your body, but it's easy to take it for granted until something goes wrong. While most people are aware that it filters out toxins, there's a lot more to this hardworking organ than you might realise. Dr Giriraj Bora, Chief - Liver Transplant & Sr. Consultant - GI & HPB Surgery at Artemis Hospitals shares five surprising facts about your liver that will help you appreciate this powerful detox machine.

The Liver Can Regenerate Itself

Yes, you read that right, your liver has the amazing power to regrow. If part of your liver is injured or surgically removed, the other part can grow back to its original size and function normally. This regenerative capability is unique from other organs of the body. It's how individuals can donate a section of their liver to another person and both can heal completely. Constant damage from alcohol, fatty foods, or hepatitis can weaken this ability, so it’s still important to protect it.

It’s Larger Than Most People Realise

The liver is, in fact, the second-largest organ in the human body, after the skin. It weighs around 1.4 to 1.6 kilograms in adults and is located in the upper right part of your abdomen, below the ribs. It has an average weight of 1.8 kg in men and 1.3 kg in women. Its weight indicates just how important it is, with so many functions that an organ of a smaller size just cannot perform.

It Performs Hundreds of Jobs

The liver is more than just a detox organ. It does more than 500 important things each and every day. It metabolises everything you eat and drink, breaking down toxins and sending the good, such as nutrients, to the rest of your body. It also assists in the production of bile, a liquid that helps in fat digestion, produces proteins that your blood needs to clot, and manages blood sugar levels.

The Liver Can Store Vitamins and Minerals

The liver not only filters and processes, it also stores. It maintains excess vitamins and minerals like vitamins A, D, E, K, and B12, iron, and copper. This implies that even if you are not eating well for a couple of days, your body can still withdraw from these stores to remain healthy. But in case of liver damage, it can't store or release the nutrients effectively.

It Plays a Role in Immunity

A lesser-known fact is that your liver fights infections. It has immune cells that can detect and destroy bad bacteria, viruses, and other unwanted invaders that come into your body through food or the bloodstream. In a sense, your liver is a security guard, scanning for danger and responding fast to threats.

