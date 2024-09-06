Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 quick daily habits to reduce eye strain

In today's digital age, eye strain has become a common issue for many, especially those who spend long hours in front of screens. Symptoms like headaches, blurred vision, and dry eyes are all signs of digital eye strain. Luckily, there are simple, effective daily habits that can help alleviate discomfort and protect your eyes from long-term damage. Here are five quick daily habits to reduce eye strain and maintain healthy vision.

Follow the 20-20-20 Rule

A simple yet powerful method to prevent eye fatigue is the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away. This habit allows your eyes to relax, reducing the constant focus on screens, which is one of the main causes of eye strain. Setting a reminder on your phone or using apps that prompt you to take breaks can help make this habit effortless.

Adjust Your Screen Settings

Brightness and contrast settings on your digital devices play a crucial role in eye comfort. Ensure your screen brightness matches the ambient lighting in your environment. Too much contrast between your screen and the room lighting can make your eyes work harder. Additionally, increasing the text size and reducing glare by using anti-glare screens or coatings can ease the strain.

Blink More Often

It’s common for people to blink less frequently when focusing on screens, leading to dry, irritated eyes. Make a conscious effort to blink more often while working on computers, smartphones, or tablets. Blinking helps to keep the eyes moist, prevents dryness, and naturally reduces strain. If you find it hard to remember, consider using artificial tears or eye drops to maintain moisture in your eyes.

Maintain Proper Lighting

Improper lighting can lead to eye strain. Avoid working in dimly lit rooms or under overly bright lights. Instead, opt for ambient lighting that’s neither too harsh nor too soft. If you're using a computer, ensure there's no glare bouncing off the screen from overhead lighting or windows. Position your screen at an angle where glare is minimized, and consider using a desk lamp with soft light to focus on your workspace.

Practice Eye Exercises

Strengthen your eye muscles and relieve strain by doing simple eye exercises. One effective exercise is eye-rolling: close your eyes and gently roll them in circles, clockwise and then counterclockwise, for about 10 seconds each. Another technique is to focus on a distant object, then shift focus to a closer one, repeating this several times to enhance eye flexibility. These exercises can be done quickly during breaks and help in reducing fatigue.