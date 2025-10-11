Y Puran Kumar death: Disagreement between family, police over post mortem; Haryana ministers step in Haryana IPS office Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself dead on October 7 in Chandigarh, claiming mental harassment and caste-based discrimination from his seniors in the police force.

Chandigarh:

The family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who reportedly died by suicide, is yet to give consent for his post-mortem examination, raising tensions over the handling of the case. Police officials have stated that the body will first be shown to the family before the autopsy is conducted, but disagreements over the procedure have sparked controversy, with the family alleging that authorities are attempting to force the post-mortem against their wishes.

This comes amid an already raging row in the state over the Rohtak Range IG's death following his allegations against senior police officers of "tageted mental harassement and caste-based discrimination". Kumar shot himself dead with his service revolver on October 7.

Amit Ratan, the brother of senior bureaucrat and Puran's wife Amneet Kumar, has alleged that the body was taken to PGI against the family’s wishes and that there is an attempt to compel the post-mortem. Amit Ratan is an Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab's Bathinda Rural constituency.

Police sources said that once the family provides consent, a panel of doctors will be formed to carry out the examination, and only this designated panel will conduct the post-mortem.

Haryana ministers, political leader meet Puran Kumar's family

Meanwhile, several senior political figures and officials have visited the officer’s residence on Saturday morning to express condolences. Haryana ministers Krishan Lal Pawar and Krishan Bedi, along with Congress leaders Deepender Hooda and Randeep Surjewala, met the family, while Chandigarh Police DGP Sagar Preet Hooda reached the officer’s home to offer support.

Krishan Bedi visited Puran Kumar’s family on Saturday morning to hold further discussions regarding the post-mortem proceedings after holding talks with Chief Minister Nayab Saini over the case which has turned into a major controversy due to the 58-year-old IPS alleging caste discrimination and immense mental harassment from his senior in the Haryana Police in his 8-page suicide note.

On Friday night, Home Secretary Sumita Mishra also held a meeting with Amneet Kumar to deliberate on conducting the post-mortem.

SIT formed, Haryana DGP booked

The Chandigarh Police has set up a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged suicide. The SIT will be led by IGP Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar and tasked with conducting a “prompt, impartial, and thorough investigation” in a time-bound manner.

The police statement said, “In view of the gravity and sensitivity of the allegations in the case, an SIT is hereby constituted with immediate effect under the supervision of IGP, UT Chandigarh. The team will investigate all aspects of FIR No. 156/2025, including evidence collection, witness examination, expert opinions, and legal advice, and prepare a final report upon completion.”

Earlier, on Thursday, a case was filed against Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya following a complaint by Anmeet P. Kumar, IAS officer and wife of the late ADGP Y. Puran Kumar. She accused the two officials of abetting her husband’s suicide.

Also read: Chandigarh Police constitutes six-member SIT 'suicide' of IPS officer