Vinesh Phogat faces criticism as MLA, 'missing posters' in Jhulana go viral

Newly elected Congress MLA and former Olympian Vinesh Phogat have been at the centre of controversy after “missing” posters bearing his name and photo surfaced at Jhulana in Jind. Posters of his absence from the assembly session that went viral on social media have attracted protests and public opposition.

Missing posters spark controversy

A poster with Vinesh Phogat’s picture and “Missing MLA” has been put up at Jhulana. The post noted that the Congress MLA was absent throughout the meeting and urged anyone who spots her to inform the locals.

While the source of the posters is unclear, speculation suggested they could be the work of local residents or political rivals. The BJP and other opposition parties used the posters as an opportunity to ridicule the Congress MLA.

Election duties kept her away

According to reports, Vinesh Phogat was actively involved in the campaign activities of the Congress party during the elections, which kept her out of the assembly session. Neither Vinesh Phogat nor the Congress party has made any official statement on the matter.

Vinesh Phogat historic win

Vinesh Phogat, a first-time MLA, was elected from the Jhulana constituency on a Congress ticket in the recent Haryana Assembly elections. She defeated BJP candidate Captain Yogesh Bairagi by over 6,000 votes, with a total of over 65,000 votes.

Her win marked an important milestone as he evolved from an Olympic athlete to a political leader who brought international recognition to India. Vinesh joined the Congress after her boxing career.

