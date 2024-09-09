Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia's resignations accepted by Indian Railways ahead of Haryana polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined Congress last week.

In a significant development, the Indian Railways on Monday accepted the resignations of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia ahead of Haryana Assembly elections. Indian Railways sources said both the players "will be relieved from their duties possibly today or as early as possible." Earlier the Northern Railway (NR), where both the wrestlers worked, served a show cause notices after they met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join the Congress.

Show cause notice was part of service norm

The Railways had said the show cause notice was part of the service norm as they were government employees. After the notice was served, both resigned from the Railways.

"The provision of serving three-month notice period after resigning by a railway employee will not come in the way of relieving these two players as we have decided to relax the norm in their cases," a senior railway official told news agency PTI.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress

It should be noted that both Punia and Phogat last week joined the Congress and the latter has been given a ticket to contest election from Julana assembly constituency in Haryana.

On Sunday, the Northern Railway said it has initiated the process of accepting the resignation of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.

What Railways said on Vinesh, Bajrang resignation

Prior to this, speculation was rife that Phogat might not be able to contest elections in view of the three-month notice period norm.

However, as per the election rules, she needs to get officially relieved from the Railways to be eligible to contest election. Now, since Railways has initiated her resignation acceptance process, there is no be hurdle in her contesting election, a Northern Railway official said.