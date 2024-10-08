Tosham Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP leader Shruti Choudhary leads in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tosham constituency LIVE results:

Tosham Election Result 2024 LIVE: Amid the results of Haryana Assembly elections, all eyes are fixed on Tosham seat as it is witnessing competition between brother and sister. Tosham assembly seat is located in Bhiwani district of Haryana. This assembly constituency covers the entire Tosham tehsil and Bhiwani tehsil. It is part of the Bhiwani-Mahendgarh Lok Sabha constituency. Veteran leader Kiran Choudhary, left Congress and joined BJP after the Lok Sabha elections and the party made her a member of Rajya Sabha. BJP gave ticket to Kiran Chaudhary's daughter Shruti Chaudhary. Shruti is facing her uncle's son Anirudh Chaudhary in the election field. BJP's Shruti Chaudhary and Congress's Anirudh Singh, both from Banshilal's family, are contesting elections for the first time. There is real competition between these two. BJP rebel Shashiranjan Parmar is also contesting this seat as an independent candidate.

Candidates for 2024

A total of 15 candidates are in the fray for Tosham assembly seat. BJP has fielded Kiran Chaudhary's daughter Shruti Chaudhary while Congress has given ticket to her cousin Anirudh Chaudhary. BSP has fielded Aum Singh and Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Daljit Singh.Rajesh Bhardwaj from JJP and Pradeep from Bahujan Mukti Party are in the fray. Baba Balwan Nath from People's Party, Vijendra Singh from Nationalist Janlok Party and Subhash Chandra from Rashtriya Janhit Vikas Party have got the ticket. Apart from this, six independent candidates are also in the fray. However, the real contest is between Congress and BJP.

What happened in 2019

Bansilal won the Tosham Assembly seat six times and became Chief Minister four times. He became MLA for the first time in 1967. Congress candidate Kiran Choudhary had won the 2019 assembly elections here. He got a total of 72,699 votes. Whereas, BJP's Shashi Ranjan Parmar stood second and got a total of 54,640 votes. JJP candidate Sita Ram got a total of 7,522 votes. Congress candidate Kiran Chaudhary had won this seat in the 2014 assembly elections. He got a total of 58,218 votes. INLD's Kamala Rani stood second. He got a total of 38,477 votes. Whereas independent candidate Rajbir Singh Lala got 38,427 votes.