'Free electricity, education': Sunita Kejriwal kickstarts Haryana Assembly elections campaign

Follow us on Image Source : X Sunita Kejriwal

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of AAP convenor, on Saturday kickstarted party's Assembly poll campaign in Haryana with the announcement of Delhi Chief Minister's guarantees for the poll-bound state. With husband Arvind Kejriwal in jail, his wife has taken up the charge of party's victory in Haryana.

The Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal announced "Kejriwal Ki Guarantee" in a townhall meeting at Haryana's Panchkula on Saturday. She was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. AAP has promised to provide free and 24-hour electricity, free treatment, free education, Rs 1,000 per month to all mothers and sisters, employment to every youth.

The Delhi CM, who is also the AAP national convener, is currently in judicial custody in an excise policy-related case.

AAP to go solo

The AAP on Thursday said it will contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana, where people want "badlav" (change) and are looking at it with great hope. The AAP said it will announce party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's guarantees on July 20. The Haryana Assembly elections are due later this year. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the AAP will fight the Haryana Assembly polls strongly. "The AAP will contest all 90 seats," said the Rajya Sabha MP, who was flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, senior AAP leaders Sandeep Pathak and Anurag Dhanda, and party state unit president Sushil Gupta.