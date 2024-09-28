Blast at 'illegal' firecracker unit in Haryana’s Sonipat kills three, injures nine

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic development, two women and a child lost their lives, and nine others were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker unit in Haryana's Sonipat district on Saturday. The police said, the incident occurred at a factory in Ridhau village, where workers and their families were present at the time the explosion triggered.

"Three people, including two women and one child, have died in the incident. Nine injured individuals have been rushed to PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak for treatment," a police officer from Sonipat stated.

Moreover, according to theinformation received, the initial reports have suggested that the fire was caused by chemicals used in the production of firecrackers at the illegal unit. However, authorities have added that exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.





Further, it is pertinent to note that this has been the third major incident of a blast at a factory reported in the country on Saturday (September 28). Earlier a series of blasts occurred at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Viruddhanagar district and then at a state's Hosur region, where a fire was triggered at a chemical godown of the electronics component factory of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd in Tamil Nadu.

The police said that no casualties had been reported from the two incidents. However, the probe is currently underway to obtain the cause that triggered the blast.

Significantly, Tata Electronics, in a statement released over the blast triggered at its Housr plant, mentioned that "There has been an unfortunate incident of fire at our plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Our emergency protocols at the plant ensured that all our employees were safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and we will take necessary actions to safeguard the interests of our employees and other stakeholders," the company said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)