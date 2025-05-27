Haryana: Seven members of Dehradun family die by suicide in Panchkula, bodies found in car The bodies of all seven people were found locked in a car parked on the road outside a house in Sector 27 of Panchkula.

Panchkula:

In a shocking incident, seven members of a family from Dehradun allegedly died by suicide in the Panchkula district of Haryana. The bodies of all the victims were found locked inside a car parked on the road outside a house in Sector 27 of Panchkula.

The family committed suicide by consuming poison in the car. According to sources, they resorted to this extreme step due to heavy debt and severe financial distress.

Suicide note recovered

The deceased have been identified as Praveen Mittal (42), a resident of Dehradun, along with his parents, wife, two daughters, and a son. A suicide note was recovered from the scene by the police, though its contents have not been disclosed yet. The matter is currently under investigation.

All seven bodies have been kept in the mortuary of a private hospital in Panchkula.

Police team engaged in an investigation

Upon receiving information about the incident, Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik and DCP (Law and Order) Amit Dahiya arrived at the scene and have launched a thorough investigation. A forensic team also reached the spot and collected evidence for further analysis.

DSP Panchkula Himadri Kaushik said, "Our forensic team has reached the spot. We are analysing... scanning the car thoroughly to know the reasons behind the it. Some facts that have emerged primarily indicate that this is a matter of suicide."

The tragic incident has caused a wave of shock among the local residents. At present, the Panchkula Police are actively investigating the case, and the exact reasons behind the alleged suicide will be confirmed only after the investigation is complete.

(Input: Umang Vijay)

