Sakshi Malik reacts to Vinesh' joining Congress, says 'Want to stay true to fight for women in wrestling'

Wrestler and Olympian Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined Congress at party headquarters on Friday. Ahead of their formal induction into Congress, Olympic medalist wrestler Sakshi Malik on Friday said that their decision to join the political party was their personal choice, adding that she too got offers but denied as she wanted to further the cause of women in wrestling. "I also got several political offers

Sakshi Malik said, "It is their personal choice to join the party. I believe that we should make sacrifices. Our agitation, the fight for women should not be given a wrong impression... From my end, the agitation continues...I too had received offers but I wanted to see what I started till the end. Unless the Federation is cleaned and the exploitation of women ends, my fight will continue. The fight is genuine and it will continue."

She further added, "I am apolitical. I work in Railways. My fight was only against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. I am not linked to any party so I will not join any party campaign."