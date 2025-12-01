Rs 1.17 crore Haryana number plate 'HR88B8888' to be re-auctioned after payment deadline missed The entire process is held digitally on the fancy.parivahan.gov.in portal. In this round, HR88B8888 saw the highest interest, with 45 bidders competing. The base price was Rs 50,000, which shot up rapidly.

New Delhi:

A special vehicle number from Haryana HR88B8888, which grabbed national attention after being sold for an unbelievable Rs 1.17 crore will now be put up for auction again. Officials confirmed that the highest bidder did not complete the payment process within the given time. The VIP number was won by Sudhir Kumar, Director of Romulus Solutions Private Limited, after two days of intense online bidding. The payment deadline was 12 pm on December 1, but Kumar was unable to deposit the amount.

He said he tried twice on Saturday night but faced technical issues. He also shared that his family felt spending over a crore on a number plate was unnecessary. “My family believes it isn’t wise to spend such a huge amount. I think differently, but we will decide by Monday,” he said.

How the online auction works

The Haryana government conducts weekly online auctions for fancy numbers.

Applications open every Friday at 5 pm

They close on Monday at 9 am

The bidding continues until results are declared on Wednesday at 5 pm

The entire process is held digitally on the fancy.parivahan.gov.in portal. In this round, HR88B8888 saw the highest interest, with 45 bidders competing. The base price was Rs 50,000, which shot up rapidly before stopping at the record Rs 1.17 crore mark.

What makes HR88B8888 so popular?

The number plate stands out because of its attractive pattern:

HR – Haryana

88 – RTO or district code

B – Series code

8888 – A unique repeated number sequence

Many people found it special as the uppercase ‘B’ resembles an 8, making it look like a long string of eights something considered lucky and visually appealing. Since the payment was not completed on time, the iconic number HR88B8888 will be re-auctioned. The new bidding schedule is expected to be announced soon.