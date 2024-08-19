Monday, August 19, 2024
     
Rohtak PGIMS woman student kidnapped, assaulted by fellow, accused arrested

Rohtak PGIMS woman student assault case comes amid nationwide protests led by doctors over the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a state-run hospital - RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Rohtak Updated on: August 19, 2024 10:46 IST
A female dental student at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted by one of the resident doctors of PGIMS. The Rohtak police arrested the accused after filing a case. According to police, the incident took place on August 16.

"An incident of physical assault of a student of PGIMS Rohtak was brought to the notice of Police yesterday night by PGIMS authorities. Acting immediately upon the information, senior police officers reached PGIMS Rohtak and contacted the victim and her family," Rohtak police said in a note published on X on Sunday.

Her statement was recorded in the presence of her family members and Legal Aid Counsel of the DLSA, the police said.

"An FIR was registered and the accused was immediately arrested. The victim has been medically examined and her statement has also been recorded before a Judicial Magistrate," they added.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused is also a postgraduate student at PGIMS Rohtak and knows the victim for the past few months, the police said. 

No allegation of rape: Police

The victim has not alleged rape both in her complaint to the police as well as in her statement before the judicial magistrate, said police.

The accused is presently in custody and further investigation is being carried out to obtain more pieces of evidence in the case, they added.

