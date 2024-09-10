Rewari Assembly Elections 2024: Constituency Profile, Past Winners, Margin, Party-wise Candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rewari Assembly Elections 2024

Rewari Assembly Elections 2024: The Rewari Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is numbered as constituency 74 and is also part of the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency is a general seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The main parties in this constituency are Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Notably, in the 2019 Assembly elections, independent candidates also performed well, with three independent candidates making it to the top 10 list.

In the 2019 elections, Congress candidate Chiranjeev Rao won the Rewari Assembly constituency. In 2014, BJP candidate Randhir Singh Kapriwas won the seat with 81,103 votes.

Rewari Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

According to data from the Election Commission, there were 2,35,494 electors in the Rewari constituency during the 2019 Assembly elections. Of these, 1,24,302 were male and 1,11,191 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. Forty-three valid postal votes were cast in the constituency, while 1,317 votes were polled for NOTA.

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Rewari constituency was 1,89,993. Of these, 1,03,000 were male and 86,922 were female voters. There were 604 valid postal votes and 777 voters opted for NOTA.

Rewari Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections: Poll Date

The Rewari constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in a single phase on October 5, 2024, along with the other 89 constituencies of the state, including Nuh, Sohna, and Sirsa.

Rewari Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The results for the Rewari constituency, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana, will be declared on October 8, 2024.

Rewari Constituency Assembly Elections 2024: Candidates

The BJP has fielded Laxman Singh Yadav, while the Congress party has named sitting MLA Chiranjeev Rao as its candidate for the 2024 Assembly polls.

Rewari Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, Congress candidate Chiranjeev Rao won the Rewari seat with a margin of 1,317 votes, securing 43,870 votes (27.82% of the total vote share). He defeated BJP candidate Sunil Kumar, who received 42,553 votes (26.99%). Independent candidate Randhir Singh Kapriwas was third with 36,778 votes (23.33%), while Independent candidate Prashant Sunny Yadav was fourth with 22,104 votes (14.02%). The total number of votes polled was 1,56,891.

In the 2014 elections, BJP candidate Randhir Singh Kapriwas won the seat with 81,103 votes (52.92%). INLD candidate Satish Yadav came in second with 35,637 votes (23.25%), losing to Kapriwas by a margin of 45,466 votes. Congress candidate Ajay Singh finished third with 31,471 votes (20.54%), and BSP candidate Pritam Kumar came fourth with 1,312 votes (0.86%).

Rewari Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

Rewari Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

In 2019, the total number of votes polled in the Rewari Assembly constituency was 1,36,462. In 2014, the total number of votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,52,642.