Rania Election Result 2024 LIVE: INLD's Arjun Chautala leading in initial trends

Rania Election Result 2024 LIVE: The wait is finally over as the counting of votes begin. The Rania Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Rania is one of the Assembly seats of Haryana's Sirsa district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Haryana Lokhit Party, and the Jannayak Janta Party are the main parties in the constituency. Independent candidate Ranjit Singh won the Rania constituency in 2019.

The counting of votes begins. Firstly, counting of postal ballot has started. As per the latest trends, Congress party is leading on 16 seats while BJP is on the front seat on four constituencies. The latest trends suggest that INLD's Arjun Chautala is leading on Rania seat

Male, female votes in 2019 Elections

there were 1,43,650 voters in the Rania constituency during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections. Out of this, 76,372 voters were male and 66,845 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender.



Rania Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Rania constituency in Haryana went onto the polls on October 5 (Saturday), along with the other 89 constituencies of the state.

Rania Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

