Rai Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Rai Assembly Election 2024: The Rai Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 29 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is one of the seats comprising Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency. The Rai Assembly Constituency has been a significant political arena in Haryana, with various political parties vying for influence. In the last Assembly election in 2019, the BJP's Mohan Lal Badoli won the Rai seat, defeating Jai Tirath of the Congress party.

Rai Constituency Demographic Profile

The Rai Assembly constituency plays a significant role in the state's political arena and has a diverse demographic profile. It is situated in the Sonipat district, which is part of the National Capital Region (NCR) and is known for its proximity to the national capital, Delhi. The constituency covers a blend of urban and rural areas, reflecting the varied nature of the region. The urban areas are more densely populated, with a higher concentration of infrastructure and services, while the rural areas contribute to the constituency’s agricultural and traditional lifestyle.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 11,92,80 voters in the Rai constituency during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections. Out of this, 65,934 voters were male and 53,346 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 240 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rai in 2019 was 548 (499 were men and 479 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Rai constituency was 11,75,03. Out of this, 65,376 voters were male and 52,127 were female. There were 54 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Rai in 2014 was 243 (164 were men and 79 were women).

Rai Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Rai constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in a single phase on October 5, along with the other 89 others constituencies of the state

Rai Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Rai Assembly seat will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana.

Rai Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The BJP, Congress and the JJP are yet to announce their candidates for the Rai Assembly constituency of Haryana.

Rai Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP's Mohan Lal Badoli won the Rai seat with a margin of 2,662 votes. He was polled 45,377 votes with a vote share of 37.99%. He defeated Congress candidate Jai Tirath, who got 42,715 votes (35.76%). JJP candidate Ajit Antil stood third with 17,137 votes (14.35%). The total number of valid votes polled was 11,91,68.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Jai Tirath won the seat with a margin of just three votes. He was polled 36,703 votes with a vote share of 31.23%. He defeated INLD candidate Inderjeet, who got 36,700 votes (31.22%). BJP candidate Krishna Gahlawat stood third with 34,523 votes (29.37%). The total number of valid votes polled was 11,70,60.

Rai Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1972: Rizaq Ram (Indian National Congress)

1977: Rizaqram (Janata Party)

1982: Jaswant Singh (Indian National Congress)

1987: Maha Singh (Lok Dal)

1991: Jaipal (Janata Party)

1996: Suraj Mal (Social Action Party)

2000: Suraj Mal (Indian National Lok Dal)

2005: Ramesh Chander (Indian National Congress)

2009: Jai Tirath (Indian National Congress)

2014: Jai Tirath (Indian National Congress)

2019: Mohan Lal Badoli (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Rai Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Rai legislative assembly constituency had a total of 1,74,332 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,19,168 or 68.34 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 1,53,225 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,17,060 or 76.60 per cent.