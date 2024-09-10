Pehowa Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pehowa is an assembly constituency which is part of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Pehowa Assembly Election 2024: The Pehowa Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 14 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Pehowa is an assembly constituency which is part of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency.

In 2019, Sandeep Singh of the BJP won this seat by defeating Mandeep Singh Chattha of the Congress with a margin of 5314 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Naveen Jindal won from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 29021 votes by defeating Sushil Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Pehowa Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 175028 electors in the pehowa constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Of this, 91957 were male and 83070 were female voters. A total of 352 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In 2014, the total number of electors in the constituency was 161081. Of these, 85069 were male and 76012 were female voters. There were 122 postal votes in the constituency, and the votes polled for NOTA (including postal votes) were 769.

Pehowa Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Pehowa constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in a single phase, along with the other 89 constituencies, on October 5.

Pehowa Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The results for the Pehowa constituency, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana, will be declared on October 8, 2024.

Pehowa Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The BJP has fielded Jai Bhagwan Sharma from the seat, while Gurnam Singh Charuni is contest from thsi seat from the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.

Pehowa Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 assembly elections, Jaswinder Singh Sandhu of the INLD won this seat with a margin of 9347 votes, secuting otal votes of 49110. he defeated Jai Bhagwan Sharma of the BJP, who secured 39763 votes.

Pehowa Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1967: Chiman Lal (Swatantra Party)

1968: Piara Singh (Indian National Congress)

1972: Piara Singh (Indian National Congress)

1977: Tara Singh (Janata Party)

1982: Piara Singh (Indian National Congress)

1987: Balbir Singh (Lokdal)

1991: Jaswinder Singh (Janata Party)

1996: Jaswinder Singh (Samata Party)

2000: Jaswinder Singh (Indian National Lok Dal)

2005: Harmohinder Singh (Indian National Congress)

2009: Harmohinder Singh (Indian National Congress)

2014: Jaswinder Singh (Indian National Lok Dal)

2019: Sandeep Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Pehowa Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

In 2019, the total number of votes polled in the Pehowa Assembly constituency was 122842. In 2014, the total number of votes polled in the Assembly elections was 130292.