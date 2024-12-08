Sunday, December 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. 'Partition on religious lines still haunts country like ghost', says Haryana Minister Anil Vij

'Partition on religious lines still haunts country like ghost', says Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Haryana: The remarks of Anil Vij come after watching the film 'The Sabarmati Report' directed by Ekta Kapoor, which is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Chandigarh Published : Dec 08, 2024 8:42 IST, Updated : Dec 08, 2024 8:44 IST
Haryana, Partition on religious lines still haunts India like ghost, Haryana Minister Anil Vij, anil
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana Minister Anil Vij.

Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij on Saturday (December 7) said that the partition which happened in 1947 on religious lines still haunts the country like a ghost. He said that the four sentinels of democracy namely legislature, executive, judiciary, and journalism have a responsibility to bring out the truth. Vij further stated that truth will always prevail over lies.

"This film says a lot. Firstly, the 'adha adhura' (imperfect) partition which happened in 1947 on religious lines still haunts us like ghosts - be it in Godhra or Bangladesh...all of it is coming before us. Secondly, the film depicts that truth will always prevail over lies. The film shows that it doesn't matter how much you try to hide the truth with lies, the truth always comes out. Thirdly, the film gives us a message that the four sentinels of democracy in this country have the responsibility to bring out the truth, they should focus on their responsibility," Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij told media.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other MPs from the National Democratic Alliance, attended the screening of the movie 'The Sabarmati Report' at the Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament on December 2. PM Modi commended the filmmakers for their effort in making the film.

"Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort," the PM said in a post on X.

Related Stories
Ambala Cantt Election Result 2024: BJP's Anil Vij defeats Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara

Ambala Cantt Election Result 2024: BJP's Anil Vij defeats Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Constituency-wise winners list of BJP, Congress and INLD

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Constituency-wise winners list of BJP, Congress and INLD

Who will be Haryana CM if BJP returns to power after crossing majority mark? List of probable names

Who will be Haryana CM if BJP returns to power after crossing majority mark? List of probable names

Haryana Poll Results: BJP leader Anil Vij wins Ambala Cantt seat with a margin of over 7,000 votes

Haryana Poll Results: BJP leader Anil Vij wins Ambala Cantt seat with a margin of over 7,000 votes

Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM today, HERE is list of his probable ministers

Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM today, HERE is list of his probable ministers

Anil Vij, Panwar, Rao Narbir among others take oath as Nayab Saini's ministers | FULL LIST

Anil Vij, Panwar, Rao Narbir among others take oath as Nayab Saini's ministers | FULL LIST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the screening, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and many others. The film has already gained significant attention, with Prime Minister Modi publicly praising it for revealing the truth.

The film, which brings attention to the 2002 Godhra incident, has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Haryana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement