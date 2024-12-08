'Partition on religious lines still haunts country like ghost', says Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana Minister Anil Vij.

Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij on Saturday (December 7) said that the partition which happened in 1947 on religious lines still haunts the country like a ghost. He said that the four sentinels of democracy namely legislature, executive, judiciary, and journalism have a responsibility to bring out the truth. Vij further stated that truth will always prevail over lies.

"This film says a lot. Firstly, the 'adha adhura' (imperfect) partition which happened in 1947 on religious lines still haunts us like ghosts - be it in Godhra or Bangladesh...all of it is coming before us. Secondly, the film depicts that truth will always prevail over lies. The film shows that it doesn't matter how much you try to hide the truth with lies, the truth always comes out. Thirdly, the film gives us a message that the four sentinels of democracy in this country have the responsibility to bring out the truth, they should focus on their responsibility," Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij told media.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other MPs from the National Democratic Alliance, attended the screening of the movie 'The Sabarmati Report' at the Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament on December 2. PM Modi commended the filmmakers for their effort in making the film.

"Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort," the PM said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the screening, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and many others. The film has already gained significant attention, with Prime Minister Modi publicly praising it for revealing the truth.

The film, which brings attention to the 2002 Godhra incident, has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan.