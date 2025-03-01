Paper leak: Haryana government suspends 25 police officials, including 4 DSPs and 3 SHOs Haryana Board class 12th English paper was leaked on February 27, while the class 10th mathematics paper was leaked at a centre on February 28.

Haryana Board paper leak: Haryana government took strict action against the paper leak and mass cheating during the board exams. India TV's exclusive report showed how papers were being solved outside the exam centre and people were climbing walls of the classroom to throw chits. All of this was happening when police and media were present to the spot. Taking action in the matter, CM Nayab Singh Saini has ordered the suspension of 25 police officers and five invigilators.

The suspended officials include four deputy superintendents of police and three station house officers for dereliction of duty.

School authorities suspended

Along with the suspension of Police officers, four invigilators from the government schools have been suspended. "We have taken this matter seriously. FIR has been lodged against 4 invigilators of government schools and 1 invigilator of a private school. All four invigilators of government schools- Gopal Dutt, Shaukat Ali, Rakimuddin and Preeti Rani have been suspended. We have taken action against 2 center supervisors, Sanjeev Kumar and Satyanarayan have also been suspended", he said

FIR against 12 people

As per the official statement, FIRs have been lodged against 12 people, including eight students, for cheating or facilitating the paper leak at various examination centres. CM Saini further shared that an investigation is underway and all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police have been given strict instructions to ensure that no unauthorised individual is allowed to approach any examination centre and that such people remain at least 500 metres away.

If any complaint is received in this regard, the district administration concerned will be held accountable, the chief minister said.

Haryana paper leak

On the very first day of Haryana School Education Board's 12th exam, on 27th February, the paper was leaked and massive cheating was witnessed. Within half an hour the question paper came out from the exam center in Nuh's Tapkan. The paper was accessible on mobile phones.

