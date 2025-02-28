Exclusive: India TV exposes cheating and open copying in Haryana Board exam in Nuh | Watch Haryana paper leak: While board exams were going on in the respective centers, several students were seen climbing on walls and throwing the chits inside the classroom through window. Check India TV's exclusive coverage of 'live' cheating.

In bizarre cheating incident caught on India TV's camera, several people were seen solving Haryana board class 10th Maths exam outside the exam center using mobile phones. The video shows some people holding Maths question paper and solving it. The incident is reported from the 'infamous for cheating'- Nuh district of the state.

Board exams in Haryana commenced yesterday and on the very first exam of class 12th, the paper was leaked and multiple reports of cheating surfaced. As per the released official date sheet, the HBSE exams started on February 27, 2025 for class 12th students, and the class 10th exams begun from February 28, 2025.

Haryana board exam cheating | Video

The video shows people climbing on walls and throwing chits inside the classroom. Despite media and camera presence, cheating in Nuh did not stop. A few police personnel deployed at the exam centres were mere onlookers.

As per the inputs, in Nuh, the entire village helps in cheating and the entire school administration and government entities witness all of it helplessly. If any teacher stops the crowd, they are threatened In such a situation, no teacher takes risk.

HBSE 12th English paper leaked within minutes

On the very first day of Haryana School Education Board's 12th exam, on 27th February, the paper was leaked and massive cheating was witnessed. Within half an hour the question paper came out from the exam center in Nuh's Tapkan. The paper was accessible on mobile phones.

As the paper commenced, three persons clicked the picture of English question paper from outside the classroom and uploaded it on social media. Police have arrested 2 teachers and 3 students in the paper leak case. While they are searching for the accused who shared the paper in the WhatsApp group.