Palwal Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP's Gaurav Gautam leading with big margin

Palwal Election Result 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes began on Tuesday morning. Palwal is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly and its constituency number is 84. The main parties in contest on this seat are Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress Party. However, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s Abhishek Deshwal is also contesting from the seat and is expected to create an exciting contest.

As per the latest trends and eight rounds of counting, BJP's Gaurav Gautam is leading with a huge margin and has so far secured over 52,000 votes. Congress' Karan Singh Dalal is on second spot currently with 28,968 votes.

According to Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, 2,03,54,350 voters, including 1,07,75,957 males, 95,77,926 females, and 467 third-gender voters. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting across 90 constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for the election. The Chief Electoral Officer earlier highlighted that a total of 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guards, and 10,403 Special Police Officers (SPO) were deployed for the polls.

Palwal Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Palwal constituency in Haryana went to the polls on October 5 (Saturday), along with the other 89 constituencies of the state.