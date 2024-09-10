Nuh Assembly Election 2024: Constituency Profile, Past Winners, Margin, Party-wise Candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nuh Assembly Election 2024

Nuh Assembly Election 2024: The Nuh Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is numbered as constituency 79 and is part of the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The main parties in this constituency are the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Aftab Ahmed of the Congress represented the Nuh constituency in 2019, defeating BJP candidate Zakir Hussain by securing 52,311 votes.

Nuh Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,70,551 electors in the Nuh constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Of this, 92,064 were male and 78,481 were female voters. A total of 156 postal votes were cast in the constituency, and the votes polled for NOTA (including postal votes) were 376.

In 2014, the total number of electors in the constituency was 1,49,070. Of these, 80,648 were male and 68,422 were female voters. There were 6 postal votes in the constituency, and the votes polled for NOTA (including postal votes) were 444.

Nuh Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Nuh constituency in Haryana will go to the polls in a single phase, along with the other 89 constituencies, on October 5.

Nuh Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The results for the Nuh constituency, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana, will be declared on October 8, 2024.

Nuh Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The Congress has fielded its sitting candidate Aftab Ahmed from the seat, while the BJP has fielded Sanjay Singh to contest against him.

Nuh Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed won the Nuh seat with a margin of 4,038 votes, securing 52,311 votes (41.77% of the votes polled). He defeated BJP candidate Zakir Hussain, who received 48,273 votes (38.55%). The JJP candidate Tayyab Hussain finished third with 17,745 votes (14.17%), while INLD candidate Nasir Husain came fourth with 3,583 votes (2.86%). The total number of votes polled was 1,25,234 (73.43%).

In the 2014 elections, INLD candidate Zakir Hussain won the seat with 64,221 votes, capturing 52.35% of the vote share. Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed came in second with 31,425 votes (25.62%), losing to Hussain by a margin of 32,796 votes. The total number of votes polled in this constituency was 1,22,224. BJP candidate Sanjay finished third with 24,222 votes (19.75%), and HALP candidate Niyamat Pahelwan came fourth with 1,536 votes (1.25%).

Nuh Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2005: Habib Ur Rehman (Independent candidate)

2009: Aftab Ahmed (Congress)

2014: Zakir Hussain (INLD)

2019: Aftab Ahmed (Congress)

Nuh Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

In 2019, the total number of votes polled in the Nuh Assembly constituency was 1,24,858. In 2014, the total number of votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,22,224.