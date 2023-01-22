Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Haryana: 2 dead, 2 injured after chemical tanker explosion in Panipat

Haryana : Two people were killed while two others were injured after a chemical tanker exploded in the Sadar area of Panipat on Saturday. The incident took place at Coco chowk near the Panipat refinery.

Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) said that the two injured persons were undergoing treatment in a nearby civil hospital. The explosion was so severe that the shop's roof was completely damaged.

Speaking about the Incident SHO Ramniwas said, "The incident took place during the welding work. Two people died, and two others are undergoing treatment. The roof of the shop was also damaged in the blast."

According to the locals, as soon as Somnath started the welding, a fire spark led to the blast in the gas cylinder. SHO Ramniwas identified the deceased persons as Junaid (driver) of Uttar Pradesh's Ghatampur and Pappu (electrician) from the Gopal Colony of Panipat.

Meanwhile, one person Mohammed Hussain from UP's Khatmalpur and Somnath were injured and currently undergoing treatment. The police are investigating the matter.

