Khattar says Nehru became a PM by accident, Hooda calls him Haryana's 'accidental CM'

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing an event at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana said that Congress stalwart and and first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was an accidental PM, asserting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar were deserving candidates for the post.
Hitting back at Khattar, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, "He himself became an accidental chief minister and that's why he is talking like this."
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, last month, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country by "twisting facts" about Nehru's letter on the reservation to states and demanded an apology. Kharge countered PM Modi for a speech during which he had claimed there was no elected government between 1947-1952 when the Congress had illegally amended the Constitution.