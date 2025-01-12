Khattar says Nehru became a PM by accident, Hooda calls him Haryana's 'accidental CM'

Follow us on Image Source : X Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing an event at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana said that Congress stalwart and and first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was an accidental PM, asserting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar were deserving candidates for the post.

"I want to say that Pandit JL Nehru became a prime minister by accident. In his place, someone who deserved it (to become India's first PM) was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar," says Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ( @mlkhattar ), while addressing a gathering at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana.

Hitting back at Khattar, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, "He himself became an accidental chief minister and that's why he is talking like this."

Nehru was against Ambedkar: Yogi

It's not the first time when a Bharatiya Janata Party leader spoke against Nehru. Last month, several BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the first Prime Minister of India during a political slugfest over Ambedkar. Yogi launched a scathing attack on the Congress as he accused the party of repeatedly disrespecting 'the architect of India's Constitution' Ambedkar during his lifetime and undermining his legacy after his death. He also claimed that Nehru was against Ambedkar's inclusion in the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.

