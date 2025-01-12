Sunday, January 12, 2025
     
  4. Khattar says Nehru became a PM by accident, Hooda calls him Haryana's 'accidental CM'

Khattar says Nehru became a PM by accident, Hooda calls him Haryana's 'accidental CM'

Last month, the BJP launched a series of attacks against Nehru after Congress slammed the saffron party during a slugfest triggered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Chandigarh Published : Jan 12, 2025 20:27 IST, Updated : Jan 12, 2025 20:51 IST
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and first Prime Minister
Image Source : X Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing an event at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana said that Congress stalwart and and first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was an accidental PM, asserting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar were deserving candidates for the post.

"I want to say that Pandit JL Nehru became a prime minister by accident. In his place, someone who deserved it (to become India's first PM) was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar," says Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ( @mlkhattar ), while addressing a gathering at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, Haryana.

Hitting back at Khattar, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, "He himself became an accidental chief minister and that's why he is talking like this." 

Nehru was against Ambedkar: Yogi

It's not the first time when a Bharatiya Janata Party leader spoke against Nehru. Last month, several BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the first Prime Minister of India during a political slugfest over Ambedkar. Yogi launched a scathing attack on the Congress as he accused the party of repeatedly disrespecting 'the architect of India's Constitution' Ambedkar during his lifetime and undermining his legacy after his death. He also claimed that Nehru was against Ambedkar's inclusion in the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.
 

Congress demands PM's apology for allegedly 'twisting' facts on Nehru

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, last month, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the country by "twisting facts" about Nehru's letter on the reservation to states and demanded an apology. Kharge countered PM Modi for a speech during which he had claimed there was no elected government between 1947-1952 when the Congress had illegally amended the Constitution.

The Congress president said the first amendment in the Constitution was done to provide reservation to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, fix problems related to education, employment and abolish Zamindari system. He said it was done by the Constituent Assembly members which included Syama Prasad Mookerjee, one of the founders of Jana Sangh. He also said it was wrong to selectively quote Constituent Assembly members and mislead the people.
