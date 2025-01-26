Sunday, January 26, 2025
     
Mahakumbh: Haryana CM flags off buses carrying first batch of devotees for Kumbh Mela

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the flagging off of the buses also interacted with the devotees, offering them his best wishes for a safe and fulfilling journey.

Published : Jan 26, 2025
Image Source : X Haryana CM flags off pilgrimage buses to Mahakumbh.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday flagged off two special buses from Rewari carrying the first batch of devotees for the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The initiative has been taken under the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana’. 

On January 16, the Saini government extended the scope of the scheme to enable senior citizens to visit the ongoing Kumbh Mela and take part in the holy dip. Saini flagged off the first batch of devotees today, sending two buses carrying pilgrims from Rewari to the mela.

During this, he also interacted with the devotees, offering them his best wishes for a safe and fulfilling journey. Saini was in Rewari on Sunday for the Republic Day celebrations.

According to an official statement, the officers of the Information, Public Relations, and Languages Department worked diligently to update the registration portal and complete all necessary procedures in accordance with the expansion of the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana.

“Along with the devotees, doctors and security personnel were also sent in the two buses to ensure a smooth and trouble-free journey,” the statement read.  

Under this scheme, already a large number of pilgrims from across the state have already visited Ayodhya and other pilgrimage sites, Saini said.

Notably, under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, the state government provides free pilgrimage to senior citizens aged 60 years and above, whose annual family income is less than Rs 1,80,000.

Registration on the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana portal is mandatory for devotees.

 

(With PTI inputs)

