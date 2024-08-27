Kiran Choudhry, BJP leader, elected unopposed in Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : X/@OFFICEKIRAN BJP leader Kiran Choudhry

Rajya Sabha by-polls: BJP leader Kiran Choudhry was elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ended today. Being the only candidate in the contest for the seat, she was declared elected unopposed.

Choudhry collected her winning certificate at 4.33 pm by Returning Officer Saket Kumar for the bypoll at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat. During this occasion, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta were also present.

The election was necessitated after Congress's Deepender Singh Hooda was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak. His Rajya Sabha term was to end on April 9, 2026. No other party has put up a candidate for the bypoll for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Haryana. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had earlier said his party would not field a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat as it did not have the numbers.

Who is Kiran Choudhary?

Kiran Choudhary has been active in Haryana's political arena since the death of her husband. She has won elections from the Tosham Assembly seat four times. Born in Uttar Pradesh, Choudhary is the daughter of Brigadier Atma Singh Ahlawat, who hails from Gochi village in Jhajjar district, Haryana. In April 2021, Choudhary lost both of her parents to COVID-19 on the same day—first her father, followed by her mother. She began her political career as an MLA in 2005 from Tosham, Bhivani, and has been serving from this constituency ever since. Choudhary's dissatisfaction with the Congress party heightened when her daughter, Shruti, was denied a ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Subsequently, she severed ties with Congress and joined the BJP in June this year.

(With agencies input)

