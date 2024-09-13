Karan Dev Kamboj, former Haryana minister and OBC leader, joins Congress in big jolt to BJP ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Karan Dev Kamboj.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday faced a major setback after former minister and BJP's OBC Morcha state president Karndev Kamboj officially joined the Congress. Kamboj made the transition in presence of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Chaudhary Udaybhan.

Karndev Kamboj held a prominent position within the BJP, especially among the OBC community. His move to Congress is expected to create challenges for BJP, which has been navigating the complex Jat and non-Jat politics in the region. Kamboj, a major leader among the OBCs in Haryana, has alleged that the BJP has been neglecting the OBC community. Kamboj’s resignation from all BJP positions was a direct result of his dissatisfaction with the party’s decision to deny him a ticket for the Indri Assembly constituency.

Kamboj refused to handshake with CM Nayab Saini

In a video that has since circulated widely, Kamboj was seen refusing to shake hands with Chief Minister Saini, instead keeping his hands folded and choosing to sit beside the Chief Minister—a gesture seen as a significant snub.

In a statement following his resignation, Kamboj accused the BJP of neglecting the OBC community and expressed his disappointment with the party’s leadership. He indicated that his future political moves would be guided by the advice of his supporters.

The BJP, which has been in power in Haryana for ten years, is now facing an uphill battle to retain its dominance. The Congress, energized by Kamboj’s high-profile defection and its strategic alliance discussions with the AAP, is optimistic about its prospects in the forthcoming elections.

The timing of Kamboj’s departure is particularly notable given the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections will determine whether the BJP can extend its decade-long rule or if the Congress, bolstered by Kamboj’s endorsement and its ongoing alliance talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), can seize control.

With Kamboj’s strong influence in the Kamboj community, his shift to Congress could potentially benefit the party in upcoming elections. This political shift has created a stir in Haryana's political landscape, and it remains to be seen how it will affect the dynamics of future electoral contests.

Haryana will go to Assembly Elections on October 5, and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.