Kanhaiya Mittal, ‘Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai’ singer, withdraws decision to join Congress in Haryana

Famous bhajan singer Kanhiya Mittal, who earlier had to join Congress, has on Tuesday taken a U-turn and said that he has changed his mind after seeing people's reaction. He said that he will not join Congress.

In a video message, Kanhiya Mittal said, "Jai Shri Ram. I have realised in the last two days that all the sanatanis and BJP's top leadership has so much love for me. I have been noticing that all of you are worried and I take my words back on joining Congress because I don't want any sanatani to lose faith. I apologise to all of you...I felt that what I said was wrong...I want to thank BJP's top leadership once again."

Kanhiya Mittal, ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, had said that he wants to join Congress so that there is a 'Sanatani' in every party.

In another video, Mittal had earlier said that he had expressed his wish to join the Congress, however, he clarified that there is no clash between him and the BJP, the singer said he wants every party to talk about ‘Sanatan’.

Earlier, the speculations were rife that the singer was unhappy about not getting an election ticket for the Haryana polls from the Bharatiya Janata Party.