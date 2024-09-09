JJP-ASP alliance releases second list of 12 candidates, fields Sushila Deswal against Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala

Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance on Monday released their second list of 12 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024. While the JJP will contest Panchkula, Ambala Cantt, Pehowa, Kaithal, Ganaur, Safidon, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Pataudi, Gurgaon and Ferozepur Jhirka segments, the ASP will fight the Ambala City and Nilokheri constituencies.

Sushila Deswal to take on Bhupinder Singh Hooda

JJP fielded Sushila Deswal from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi to take on Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda. JJP leader Avtar Kardhan will pose a challenge to BJP's sitting MLA and senior party leader Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt.

ASP's Parul Nagpal has been fielded from Ambala City, from where Haryana Minister Aseem Goel is seeking re-election while Karan Singh Bhukkal has been fielded from Nilokheri, according to a JJP-ASP release here.

The JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) recently announced their alliance for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

Earlier on September 4, the two allies had released the first list of 19 party candidates fielding former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala from Uchana Kalan, from where he is a sitting MLA.

In that list, while 15 candidates were from the JJP camp, four candidates figured from the ASP party.

JJP legislator Amarjeet Dhanda will seek re-election from Julana segment while from Dabwali segment, the JJP has fielded Dushyant's brother and senior leader Digvijay Singh Chautala.

The JJP is headed by Dushyant and Digvijay's father and former MP Ajay Singh Chautala.

(With PTI inputs)

